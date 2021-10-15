Lincoln National Corp Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $543.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.62 and a 200-day moving average of $487.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

