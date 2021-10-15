Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

