Ossiam Buys 16,466 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1,104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $122.36 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

