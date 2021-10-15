Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after buying an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,734.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

