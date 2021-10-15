OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

ODFL stock opened at $295.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.86. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

