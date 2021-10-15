Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.85.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,943. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

