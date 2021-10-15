Evercore ISI Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $299.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $238.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.