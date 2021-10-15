First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $211.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average of $190.57.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.