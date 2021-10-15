JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $140.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.53.

JPM stock opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

