Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Grows By 256.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,705,000 shares, an increase of 256.2% from the September 15th total of 1,882,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.2 days.
OTCMKTS RYDAF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,837. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.
About Royal Dutch Shell
