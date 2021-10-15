Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Grows By 256.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,705,000 shares, an increase of 256.2% from the September 15th total of 1,882,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.2 days.

OTCMKTS RYDAF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,837. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

