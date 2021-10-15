Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 260.3%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the September 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 307,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

