Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 260.3%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the September 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BAYRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 307,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
