The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 85.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

