The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
