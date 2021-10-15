23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 7.88, but opened at 8.57. 23andMe shares last traded at 9.01, with a volume of 106,565 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.40.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

