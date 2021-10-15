First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.05

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,984,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 240,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,294,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,196,000 after acquiring an additional 285,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 252,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 445.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 454,169 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

