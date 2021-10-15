Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $182.58.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.