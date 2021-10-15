Algert Global LLC Sells 6,260 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 1,283.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,411 shares of company stock worth $5,445,827. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $119.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $122.01.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

