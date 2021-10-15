Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 1,686 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,506.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

