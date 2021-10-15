Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 723,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

