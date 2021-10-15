Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 184,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

