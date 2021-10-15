Covington Capital Management Takes Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

