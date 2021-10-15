1,277 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of TRGP opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

