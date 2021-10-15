13,110 Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

