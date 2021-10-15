Algert Global LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 106.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 173.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

