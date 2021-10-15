Algert Global LLC Sells 5,691 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

