Algert Global LLC Acquires 69,770 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 338.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Fluidigm worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 185.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLDM opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

