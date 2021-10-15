Algert Global LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in XPEL by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in XPEL by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,000 shares of company stock worth $34,656,785. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $71.40 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

