Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.