Toroso Investments LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

