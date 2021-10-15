APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Corteva worth $39,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

