APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.78 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

