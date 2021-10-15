Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $22.63

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254,027 shares of company stock valued at $173,972,851. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,503,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

