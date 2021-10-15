Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,115 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $310.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.57. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

