Jobchain Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $169,223.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00211902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,727,098,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

