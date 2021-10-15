ROCKI Achieves Market Cap of $3.88 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. ROCKI has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $582,089.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00112268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.25 or 0.99930427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.06 or 0.06303315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

