$0.48 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $1.08. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,825. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

