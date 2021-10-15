Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TVAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $14,110,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

