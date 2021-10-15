202,898 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 64,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

