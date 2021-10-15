Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JUGGU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

NASDAQ JUGGU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

