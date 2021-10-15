Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,268 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 220,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Ramius Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,478,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZWRKU remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

