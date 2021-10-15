Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SCVX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the first quarter worth $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the first quarter worth $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the second quarter worth $129,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. SCVX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

