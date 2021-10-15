Barclays Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $23.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SWIM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

