Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $924,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

