Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.