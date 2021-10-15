Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $199.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

