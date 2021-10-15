Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,305 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.43% of Washington Federal worth $30,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

