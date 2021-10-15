MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of ETR MTX traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €189.70 ($223.18). The stock had a trading volume of 181,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €197.24 and a 200-day moving average of €203.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

