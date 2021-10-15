Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.