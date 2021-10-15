Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $236.67 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.