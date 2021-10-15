Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 637,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 332,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.27 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.