Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

